Alaska’s daily COVID-19 count surpassed 100 for the first time on Sunday





The state reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. It’s the largest single-day increase and the first time the state has seen over 100 cases in one day.

According to the state health department, 93 Alaskans and 23 non-residents tested positive. The numbers reflect results received during the previous 24-hours.

No new deaths were reported over the weekend.

On Saturday, the state reported 77 new cases, prompting Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink to tweet “We are moving in the wrong direction.”

The resident cases from Sunday include 29 new cases in Anchorage, 19 in Fairbanks, seven in Palmer, six in the Yukon-Koyukuk Census area, four each in Soldotna, Cordova and Wasilla, three each in Eagle River, Kenai and Juneau, two each in Chugiak, North Pole and the Nome Census Area and one each in Seward, Kodiak, Nome, Bethel Census area and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Eleven of the non-resident cases were connected to the seafood industry in Valdez.

That brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 1,479. There have been 295 non-resident cases.

Twenty-seven Alaskans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There were four new cases reported in the City and Borough of Juneau over the weekend: one on Saturday and three on Sunday. How those individuals contracted the virus is still under investigation. Since March, 51 Juneau residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Six cases are currently active.