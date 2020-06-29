Watch: Juneau Assembly holds meeting to discuss fireworks, October election

The Juneau Assembly will hold a regular meeting tonight at 7 p.m.

The meeting agenda includes several public hearings, including an emergency ordinance that would mandate masks for anyone attending Friday’s fireworks display outside their cars. Even though the Assembly previously voted in favor of holding a fireworks show, they did so contingent upon making masks mandatory at the event. The emergency ordinance needs 6 votes to pass, otherwise the show may be canceled.

Another emergency ordinance is related to the vote-by-mail municipal election in October.

The virtual meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live and via Zoom Webinar. It will also air live on KTOO 104.3 FM. You can also watch below.

Details about how to participate in the special meeting can be found on the city website.