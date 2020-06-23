Downtown Juneau fireworks show will go on

Juneau will see fireworks this Fourth of July holiday.

The Juneau Assembly voted 5 to 4 on Monday to allow the annual fireworks show to go on with added safety restrictions, including a requirement to wear masks.

“I think that people are people, and we’re all exhausted and I think a lot of people could really use some relief right now,” said Assembly member Michelle Hale.

Even though she was in favor of holding the fireworks, Hale said she will not attend the event and encourages anyone with medically at-risk loved ones at home to do the same.

The annual city-sponsored July 3 display is organized by the volunteer-run Juneau Festival Association.

Assembly member Alicia Hughes-Skandijs spoke against holding the fireworks.

“I know people are looking forward to it. I just don’t think it’s good precedent considering everything that is still ongoing,” Hughes-Skandijs said.

The downtown and Douglas Fourth of July parades have already been canceled, along with the other annual Douglas festivities.

The July 3 fireworks display will take place at the normal time. The city will make additional parking available downtown for those who want to watch from their cars.

The Assembly will vote Monday on a mandate to require masks for anyone outside their cars at the event.

They also plan to revisit the topic of personal fireworks displays — which has seen some controversy in the past — at a later date.