Alaska’s Attorney General says Anchorage mask mandate doesn’t apply in state buildings

Beginning Monday, people will have to wear masks indoors and in public spaces like restaurants and stores and on public transit in Anchorage.

But, that mask mandate may not apply to state employees.

Hours after Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced the mask order on Friday, Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson sent out a memo declaring an exception for state buildings.

“The recent enactment … does not apply to State of Alaska buildings and facilities within the Municipality of Anchorage,” the memo read. “The Governor supports State of Alaska employees that want to voluntarily wear facemasks [sic] or face coverings to assist in the mitigation of COVID-19.”

Berkowitz’s original order says employers are responsible for making sure employees wear face coverings while interacting with members of the public and each other, unless they remain six or more feet apart.