Anchorage mayor to require masks in public spaces starting Monday

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced a mask mandate Friday for Anchorage that will apply to indoor, public spaces like restaurants, stores and public transit. He said the mandate is particularly important in spaces where social distancing is not possible.

The mandate goes into effect Monday.

Berkowitz said there will be “significant exceptions” for people who have breathing problems like asthma, young children and others.

Masking is an issue of “community responsibility,” he said at news conference Friday.

Berkowitz mayor had cautioned on Tuesday that he would implement a mandate if COVID-19 cases continued to increase.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.