WATCH: Dunleavy’s administration to discuss spike in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Mike Dunleavy will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. with the state Department of Health and Social Services, the Municipality of Anchorage and Providence Health & Services Alaska to discuss a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, state health officials announced that 27 new Alaskans have tested positive for coronavirus. That’s the most cases in a single day since the state identified its first case in March.

Dunleavy will be joined by the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, Providence Health & Services Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Bernstein, and Natasha Pineda, Director of the Anchorage Health Department.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Jennifer Pemberton.