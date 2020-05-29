WATCH: Gov. Mike Dunleavy to announce update to out-of-state travel quarantine health mandate

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

Dunleavy and Commissioner Adam Crum, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, will discuss the status of Health Mandate 10, which is set to expire on June 2, and interstate travel.

Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink will provide an update on COVID-19 cases in Alaska.

The governor has been holding these briefings since March 10. Members of his administration have shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

They’ve imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Jennifer Pemberton.