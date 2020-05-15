Watch: Dunleavy administration to discuss out-of-state travel quarantine, response to COVID-19 pandemic in rural Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. today.

The governor, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

They’ve shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

During today’s press conference, Dunleavy will make an announcement about the current 14-day self-quarantine required for out-of-state travelers who visit Alaska. Zink will talk about her recent trip to rural Alaska and the state’s Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development Commissioner Julie Anderson will talk about the state’s plan for the distribution of $1.5 billion in federal CARES Act funds to municipalities and businesses.

They’ve imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.