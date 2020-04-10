Watch: State, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium discuss rural COVID-19 response plans

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The governor and Dr. Robert Onders of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium will outline plans to treat rural Alaskans with coronavirus.

Typically in these briefings, Dunleavy, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink and Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum have shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

The number of Alaskans diagnosed with COVID-19 grew by 11 on Thursday to 246, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services. The state reported no new deaths by Thursday, and one new hospitalization.

However, on Friday a 73-year-old woman died in Fairbanks.

The number of Alaskans who have recovered from the disease rose to 55, up from 49 on Wednesday. Of the 11 new cases, three are from the Municipality of Anchorage, four are from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, one is from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, two are from Matanuska-Susitna Borough and one is in Juneau.

More than 7,400 tests have been administered in the state.

Dunleavy’s administration has imposed 12 public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch Friday’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Rashah McChesney.