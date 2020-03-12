Alaska Folk Festival cancelled for first time in 46-year history

After an emergency meeting on Thursday, Mar. 12, the Alaska Folk Festival’s Board of Directors has cancelled the event.

The board says they’re concerned about safety due to the COVID-19 virus. It’s the first time the festival has been cancelled in its nearly 46-year history.

In a letter, the festival’s Board President Ian Putnam wrote that the board has been consulting with the state and the City and Borough of Juneau. All agreed that the only “socially responsible” option was to cancel the event.

Vice-President Andrew Heist says that in searching for a silver lining, the board is proud to make this difficult decision early to help set an example for other organizations in similar situations.

The annual festival draws thousands of musicians and spectators to Juneau each year.