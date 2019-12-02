Republicans confirm Gillis for Alaska House seat

Alaska House Republicans have voted to confirm Mel Gillis for an open Anchorage seat in the state House of Representatives.
Gillis will replace Republican Josh Revak, who was confirmed recently to a Senate seat. Revak, who had been a first-term representative, succeeds Republican Chris Birch in the Senate. Birch died in August.
Gillis was one of three finalists for the seat sent to Gov. Mike Dunleavy for consideration by local Republicans. Dunleavy chose Gillis, who still needed to be confirmed by House Republicans.
Zachary Freeman, a spokesperson for the House minority caucus, said Gillis was confirmed by House Republicans on Monday.
State law calls for legislative vacancies to be filled by someone from the same party as the person who previously held the seat.
Alaska Senate Republicans confirm Revak for open Senate seat
