Dunleavy picks guide business owner for open seat in Alaska House

A Republican who owns his own hunting and fishing guiding business has been appointed to the Alaska Legislature.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office announced late Sunday night that Melvin Gillis has been selected to replace Josh Revak to an open seat for the Anchorage area in the House of Representatives. Revak was confirmed to the Senate seat that was held by Republican Chris Birch, who died in August.
House Republicans will have to approve Gillis’ appointment.
District Republicans sent Dunleavy three names for consideration: Gillis, Jamie Donley and Forrest McDonald.
According to the governor’s office, Gillis has lived in Alaska for 55 years, and helped rebuild village structures following the 1964 Alaska earthquake. He has owned his guiding business since 1970.
