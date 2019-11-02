Alaska Senate Republicans confirm Revak for open Senate seat

The Alaska Senate Republicans voted Saturday to confirm Rep. Josh Revak to fill a vacant Senate seat in Anchorage.
Revak was sworn into his Senate position by Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer on Saturday afternoon. He replaces Chris Birch, who died on Aug. 7 from heart complications.
Revak said he emphasized to the senators the need to compromise.
“When we look at issues, we have to balance the policy with sort of the public sentiment, you know, in all of the issues that we’re dealing with,” he said. “There’s some serious issues — some folks look at things real analytically. Others just look at things politically, and finding a balance between the two, I think, is important.”
Revak was Dunleavy’s second choice for the seat. Senate Republicans did not confirm his first pick, Rep. Laddie Shaw.
Senate President Cathy Giessel said she welcomes Revak to the Senate.
“We feel that he knows how to bring folks together from all areas of the political spectrum, and he has demonstrated a desire to find real solutions that work for Alaska,” Giessel said.
Revak has been a state representative since January.
Revak’s South Anchorage seat in the state House of Representatives will become vacant when he takes the Senate seat. District 25 Republicans are expected to forward recommended replacements to Dunleavy.
After Dunleavy has chosen a replacement, the 22 remaining House Republicans will decide whether to confirm the choice.
This story has been updated.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Headbutt or head nudge? MoveOn gets a rise out of Alaska Congressman Young.Republican Rep. Don Young of Alaska has been all over social media this week after activists from the liberal group MoveOn posted a video of him headbutting their camera.
-
Collision near Juneau’s Fred Meyer causes multiple injuriesA car wreck at the intersection near the Juneau Fred Meyer temporarily shut down a portion of Egan Drive on Wednesday evening.
-
Alaska Marine Highway reduces winter service as LeConte, Aurora ferries docked for repairsThe Alaska Department of Transportation says this winter there will be one ferry a week to Haines and Skagway, and no AMHS service to Angoon, Tenakee Springs, Pelican and Gustavus.
-
The Trump administration wanted an Arctic Refuge lease sale this year. But it’s out of time.The goal now appears out of reach because of two procedural steps still necessary before a sale can take place.