Candidate filing period for Oct. 1 Juneau municipal election begins Friday

The filing period for candidates planning to run in the Oct. 1 municipal election begins Friday.

Four Juneau Assembly seats and two seats on the Juneau School District Board of Education will be on the ballot.

Assembly members Wade Bryson, Alicia Hughes-Skandijs and Carole Triem all confirmed Thursday that they plan to file to keep their seats.

Bryson and Triem were both elected last fall after two Assembly members resigned to run for mayor. Bryson narrowly won current Mayor Beth Weldon’s District 2 seat, and Triem won former Assembly member Norton Gregory’s areawide seat.

Both spots had one year remaining in their three-year terms.

Hughes-Skandijs was appointed to fill Jesse Kiehl’s District 1 seat temporarily when he resigned in December to join the Alaska Senate. That seat has will have one year remaining in its term after October.

Assembly member Mary Becker’s District 1 seat is also open. She is finishing up her third term on the Assembly and cannot run again for at least one election cycle.





School board members are also elected to three-year terms.

Board Vice President Dan DeBartolo said he will not run for reelection. Board member Steve Whitney could not be reached for comment.

The filing period runs through Monday, Aug. 12.

Information about how to file can be found on the City and Borough of Juneau’s website.

