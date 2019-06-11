Red Carpet Concert: Los Texmaniacs, ‘Soy de San Luis/Mexico Americano’

The Grammy Award-winning Tex-Mex conjunto band Los Texmaniacs dropped by KTOO to record their songs as part of KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert series. The 2019 Alaska Folk Festival guest artists performed a medley of their songs “Soy de San Luis” and “Mexico Americano” from their 2018 album, “Cruzando Borders.”

Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, this video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including QUEENS, at KTOO.org

