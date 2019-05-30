Red Carpet Concert: Willi Carlisle, ‘Boy Howdy, Hot Dog!’

Arkansas songwriter Willi Carlisle stopped by KTOO to play his original tune, “Boy Howdy, Hot Dog!” as part of KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert series. The song was inspired by things his uncle said to him while growing up.

Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, this video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including QUEENS, at KTOO.org

