Red Carpet Concert: Radiophonic Jazz, ‘Aquamarine’

The Juneau hip hop duo Radiophonic Jazz stopped by KTOO during Alaska Folk Fest to record their new single “Aquamarine” during the 2019 Alaska Folk Festival.

The group is made up of Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Arias Hoyle and Juneau performing artist Chris Talley. The pair has collaborated on the song and video “Zibit” with Tlingit & Haida’s Tribal Family & Youth Services department through its Native Connections program.

Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including Foghorn Stringband, at KTOO.org.

