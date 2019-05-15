Red Carpet Concert: Radiophonic Jazz, ‘Aquamarine’

The Juneau hip hop duo Radiophonic Jazz stopped by KTOO during Alaska Folk Fest to record their new single “Aquamarine” during the 2019 Alaska Folk Festival.
The group is made up of Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Arias Hoyle and Juneau performing artist Chris Talley. The pair has collaborated on the song and video “Zibit” with Tlingit & Haida’s Tribal Family & Youth Services department through its Native Connections program.
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including Foghorn Stringband, at KTOO.org.
Recent headlines
-
Legislature’s failure to finish work leads Dunleavy to call immediate special sessionDunleavy’s call for the special session focused on three budget bills, education funding, and criminal justice legislation.
-
In Utqiaġvik, learning about climate change includes studying your backyard"They get the traditional, ecological perspective on sea ice and how it's changing and shifting from the whaling crews and whaling captains," teacher Kevin Neyhard said. "And then … we drill cores through the ice to learn about it from that perspective."
-
Ketchikan’s cruise dock can accommodate one megaship at a time. Soon, that won’t be enough.Reconfiguring Ketchikan’s downtown cruise dock to accommodate larger ships could cost up to $150 million. But improvements aren’t optional if Ketchikan wants to remain a premier cruise destination.
-
Skagway looks into developing a local ferry authorityAs the Alaska Marine Highway System faces deep budget cuts, a committee in Skagway has been examining the potential to create a locally-governed ferry service for the Upper Lynn Canal.