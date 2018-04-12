Video: Red Carpet Concert with Foghorn Stringband

Finishing up an Alaska tour, the Foghorn Stringband has landed in Juneau for the 44th Annual Alaska Folk Festival. They were scheduled here at KTOO for a studio interview Wednesday, but it was too nice outside.
Instead, the band played this impromptu Red Carpet Concert on the waterfront for KTOO’s arts team.
In one form or another, Foghorn’s been coming to the festival since 2003.
Among other reasons, they love the beauty of Juneau, the friendships they’ve made, and the spontaneous jamming.
This tune is called “Knock Around the Kitchen Until the Cook Comes Home.”
Catch them live Thursday at the Rendezvous.
On Saturday, Sammy Lind (fiddle) and Nadine Landry (bass) will join guest artists Pharis & Jason Romero for a 9:20 p.m. dance at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center.
Recent headlines
-
Haines Borough sends comment letter on 13,000-acre timber saleThe Haines Borough is asking for more information about a major timber sale in the Chilkat Valley, recently announced by the University of Alaska. At a regular meeting Tuesday, the Assembly voted to send a letter to the university prior to a community meeting at the end of April.
-
Missile Defense Agency makes test launch calendar classifiedThe government will no longer post a public calendar of upcoming missile tests under a new Missile Defense Agency policy.
-
Alaska official says state likely to lead U.S. in STD ratesAn Alaska public health nurse says the state's recent outbreak of chlamydia and gonorrhea is likely to place it in the top tier of national rankings for the two sexually transmitted diseases.
-
Draft Walker climate policy urges Alaska to transition away from fossil fuelsThe first recommendations from Gov. Bill Walker's climate task force run the gamut -- from putting a price on carbon to supporting a more diversified economy and improving how climate change is taught in schools.