Video: Red Carpet Concert with Foghorn Stringband

Finishing up an Alaska tour, the Foghorn Stringband has landed in Juneau for the 44th Annual Alaska Folk Festival. They were scheduled here at KTOO for a studio interview Wednesday, but it was too nice outside.

Instead, the band played this impromptu Red Carpet Concert on the waterfront for KTOO’s arts team.

In one form or another, Foghorn’s been coming to the festival since 2003.

Among other reasons, they love the beauty of Juneau, the friendships they’ve made, and the spontaneous jamming.

This tune is called “Knock Around the Kitchen Until the Cook Comes Home.”

Catch them live Thursday at the Rendezvous.

On Saturday, Sammy Lind (fiddle) and Nadine Landry (bass) will join guest artists Pharis & Jason Romero for a 9:20 p.m. dance at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center.