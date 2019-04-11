Live music with Foghorn and Anna Graceman

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, April 12, 2019.
We’ll check in with Foghorn Stringband, this year’s Alaska Folk Festival guest dance group. They’ll pick us some tunes and preview their Friday-night dance set and weekend workshops. Musician Anna Graceman will also play for us, and preview her Friday-night dance set. And we’ll be introduced to the Juneau Park Foundation, hear about their mission, and highlight their kickoff event at the Alaskan Brewery Tasting Room.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
AG Barr plans visit to rural AlaskaU.S. Attorney General William Barr says he plans to see for himself the hardship crime imposes in rural Alaska.
-
Dunleavy says money set aside for Alaska schools is subject to veto. Lawmakers disagree.A new debate centers around whether Gov. Mike Dunleavy has the power to veto money that state lawmakers set aside for schools last year, for the upcoming school year — a practice called "forward funding."
-
Civilian investigators assist Juneau police as recruitment struggles continueStaffing has been a concern for the Juneau Police Department for years. But Police Chief Ed Mercer says staff levels are improving.
-
Senators weigh splitting permanent fund draw between state and dividends — and limiting spendingSen. Natasha von Imhof says the combination of splitting the Alaska Permanent Fund draw and limiting spending would allow PFDs to grow over time.