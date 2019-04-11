Live music with Foghorn and Anna Graceman

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, April 12, 2019.

We’ll check in with Foghorn Stringband, this year’s Alaska Folk Festival guest dance group. They’ll pick us some tunes and preview their Friday-night dance set and weekend workshops. Musician Anna Graceman will also play for us, and preview her Friday-night dance set. And we’ll be introduced to the Juneau Park Foundation, hear about their mission, and highlight their kickoff event at the Alaskan Brewery Tasting Room.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

