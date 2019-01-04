Seven people apply for Kiehl’s soon-to-be vacant Juneau Assembly seat

Seven people have submitted applications to be considered for the District 1 Juneau Assembly seat of outgoing member Jesse Kiehl.

Voters elected Kiehl to the Alaska Senate in November. That means Kiehl must resign his Assembly seat. He was re-elected to a third three-year term on the Assembly in October 2017.

Kiehl said he doesn’t plan to endorse anyone. He won’t vote on his replacement either.

“I’m not going to be particularly involved in their selection — the remaining members’ selection of a replacement — and I think that’s important,” Kiehl said Thursday. “It needs to be the other folks elected by the people to serve on the Assembly who choose that replacement to serve.”

Candidates for Kiehl’s seat must reside in District 1, which includes downtown Juneau, Douglas, North Douglas, Lemon Creek and the airport area. The application closed Wednesday.

According to the city clerk’s office, the candidates who submitted applications are Eric Forst, Alicia Hughes-Skandijs, Christopher Peloso, Meilani Schijvens, Theresa Yvette Soutiere, Martin Stepetin Sr. and Kate Troll. Their applications can be viewed on the city website.

The Assembly Human Resources Committee will interview each candidate next Thursday.

Kiehl will resign at the special Assembly meeting on Jan. 14. Then the remaining eight members of the Assembly will vote on the new member.

Whomever they choose will serve until the next municipal election in October. Voters will then decide who finishes out the final year of the term.

Kiehl said he will continue working with his colleagues on the Assembly in his new role.

“It’s incredibly rewarding work, and I’m looking forward to taking it on at the state level. But I’m really heartened at the group of people who will continue to do that at the city as I move elsewhere,” he said.

Kiehl will officially take his Senate seat when the Alaska Legislature convenes on Jan. 15.