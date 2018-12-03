With Kiehl headed to Alaska Senate, Juneau Assembly seeks applicants for open seat

The Juneau Assembly is now accepting applications for a short-term replacement for Assembly member Jesse Kiehl’s soon-to-be-vacant District 1 seat.

Kiehl won the November election to replace retiring state Sen. Dennis Egan in the Alaska Senate. That means he will resign his seat on the Assembly before taking office in January.

Kiehl was re-elected to a third three-year term last year. Whoever is chosen to replace him will serve until next October’s municipal election, when the seat will be placed on the ballot. The winner of that race will then finish out the final year of Kiehl’s term.

Residents interested in applying for Kiehl’s Assembly seat must live in District 1 — that means downtown Juneau, Douglas, North Douglas, Lemon Creek or the area around the airport.

The city began accepting letters of interest and declaration of candidacy forms Friday. Applicants have until Wednesday, Jan. 2 to submit their forms. After that, public interviews will be conducted by the Assembly Human Resources Committee, chaired by Rob Edwardson.

Edwardson said the first public interview will take place Thursday, Jan. 10.

The Assembly will vote on the committee’s recommendation.

According to the city clerk’s office, they have received one application so far from Kate Troll. Troll served one term as the areawide Assembly member from 2013 to 2016. She was defeated by former Assembly member Norton Gregory when she ran for re-election in 2016.

Information about applying can be found on the city website.