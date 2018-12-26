Red Carpet Concert: Eli West and Ben Winship, ‘Hand to Play’

Seattle songwriter Eli West and mandolin player Ben Winship stopped by KTOO to record a Red Carpet Concert during last year’s Alaska Folk Festival. The roots musicians performed West’s song “Hand to Play” and have appeared on public radio programs like Mountain Stage and Prairie Home Companion.
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including The Murphy Beds, at KTOO.org.
