Where’d the website for Walker’s climate change team go?

As Gov. Mike Dunleavy was sworn into office Monday, the transition of power was also taking place online.
The Alaska Office of Information Technology is going through the process of updating the state website and editing pages with the former governor’s name.
That means websites you could access last week may not be available now. For example, the page with the state’s new climate change policy is offline.
Jeff Turner, Dunleavy’s deputy communication director, said he doesn’t know if the site will be restored. The administration is still discussing if the page will go back up.
Gov. Bill Walker appointed a climate change task force in December of last year to draft the policy, which they completed in August and formally submitted in September. But team members said that wasn’t the end of the process. Now, the state must figure out how to implement the strategies in the document.
During his campaign, Dunleavy told KTOO that the state has more important issues to deal with than those involving the climate task force.
Recent headlines
-
Post-earthquake, air traffic controllers exiled from Anchorage tower used a pickup truck insteadWith their primary backup site also closed by the earthquake, the air traffic controllers from the tower at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport went with Plan C: guiding in planes at the nation’s fifth-busiest cargo hub from the cab of a pickup truck, at one end of the north-south runway.
-
No earthquake policy? Your loss may still be insured.Homeowners’ insurance doesn’t usually cover earthquake damage, but standard policies often extend to events that immediately follow an earthquake, like if a water pipe broke and flooded your home.
-
Mat-Su middle school likely closed for remainder of school year following quakeThe Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District said Houston Middle School will likely be closed for the rest of the year because of extensive damage from Friday’s earthquake.
-
With Kiehl headed to Alaska Senate, Juneau Assembly seeks applicants for open seatKiehl is moving on to serve in the Alaska Senate. That means he'll resign his seat on the Juneau Assembly before taking office in January. Whoever is chosen to replace him will serve until next October’s municipal election, when the seat will be placed on the ballot.