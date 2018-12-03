Police arrest person of interest in Thanksgiving Day shooting

The search has ended for a person of interest in a Thanksgiving Day shooting.

The Juneau Police Department looked for 27-year-old Micah Nelson for more than 10 days following an alleged narcotics sale that resulted in a Juneau man being sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police said at the time Nelson was considered to be armed with a firearm.

Last week, Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School students were ordered to stay put after officers spotted Nelson nearby. Despite an hours-long search, he evaded arrest.

According to a JPD release sent out Monday, police received a tip Sunday night that led them to a residence near Brotherhood Bridge. Officers surrounded the building and the occupants confirmed that Nelson was inside. Nelson turned himself in without further incident.

The release notes that officers were relieved Nelson decided to cooperate because it was “amazingly cold outside.”

The low temperature Sunday evening was 19 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Juneau police Lt. Krag Campbell said the department received several tips and reports from community members during the search for Nelson.

In addition to his alleged involvement in the shooting, Nelson has two felony arrest warrants for probation and parole violations and a misdemeanor arrest warrant for failing to appear in court in Anchorage.

Criminal charges related to Nelson’s involvement in the shooting will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

Court records say he is set to be arraigned in Juneau Superior Court Monday afternoon.