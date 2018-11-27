Dzantik’i Heeni students ordered to stay put as police search for ‘person of interest’ in Thanksgiving shooting

Update (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.) — Adelyn Baxter

While police continue searching for Nelson, Juneau School District Chief of Staff Kristin Bartlett confirmed most students were able to leave on their regular buses after school let out Tuesday afternoon. Students who normally stay later for after-school activities would depart by bus along with any remaining students who normally walk home and whose parents had not yet picked them up. Bartlett said school will resume as usual Wednesday unless police advise otherwise.

Original story

Students at Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School have been told to stay inside the building Tuesday afternoon while the Juneau Police Department searches the area for a person of interest in last week’s Thanksgiving Day shooting.

Police have been looking for Juneau resident Micah Nelson, 27, since last Thursday when a 46-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. He also has two felony arrest warrants and a misdemeanor warrant.

Deputy Chief David Campbell said they received a tip that Nelson was in the area of Switzer Village Mobile Home Park on Tuesday, and officers went to look for him around 1:30 p.m. One officer saw Nelson, but he escaped.

A school resource officer is on scene at the school while police continue searching for Nelson. Campbell said they don’t know if he is currently armed, but he was considered to be last week when they first began looking for him.

In an email sent to parents, Dzantik’i Heeni Principal Molly Yerkes wrote that students who ride the bus home will be escorted to their buses when school gets out at 3 p.m. Students who walk home will remain in the school library until police issue an “all clear” order.

