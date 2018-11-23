Juneau man wounded during Thanksgiving shooting

Update (Friday, 3:47 p.m.) — Ryan Cunningham

The Juneau Police Department has identified 27-year-old Juneau resident Micah Nelson as a person of interest in a Thursday morning shooting in Juneau. In a statement, Lt. Krag Campbell said Nelson has prior arrest warrants for probation, parole violations and failing to appear at an Anchorage court appointment. Police consider Nelson to be armed with a firearm.

Juneau Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Nelson, advising anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts to call the police department immediately at 907-586-0600.

Original story

Juneau Police say a man was injured after a shooting incident Thursday morning. The suspect, who is known to officers, is still at large.

Lt. Krag Campbell said in a prepared statement that the incident occurred before noon at a residence at the 1000 block of Coogan Drive.

According to witnesses, sale of narcotics led to the dispute.

The injured man, a 46-year-old Juneau resident, suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital. He was last listed in stable condition.

The current location of the 27-year-old male suspect, whose name was not released by Juneau Police, is still unknown.