Juneau man wounded during Thanksgiving shooting

Update (Friday, 3:47 p.m.) — Ryan Cunningham
The Juneau Police Department has identified 27-year-old Juneau resident Micah Nelson as a person of interest in a Thursday morning shooting in Juneau. In a statement, Lt. Krag Campbell said Nelson has prior arrest warrants for probation, parole violations and failing to appear at an Anchorage court appointment. Police consider Nelson to be armed with a firearm.
Juneau Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Nelson, advising anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts to call the police department immediately at 907-586-0600.
Original story
Juneau Police say a man was injured after a shooting incident Thursday morning. The suspect, who is known to officers, is still at large.
Lt. Krag Campbell said in a prepared statement that the incident occurred before noon at a residence at the 1000 block of Coogan Drive.
According to witnesses, sale of narcotics led to the dispute.
The injured man, a 46-year-old Juneau resident, suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital. He was last listed in stable condition.
The current location of the 27-year-old male suspect, whose name was not released by Juneau Police, is still unknown.
Recent headlines
-
New federal report: Climate change is going to be expensive in Alaska and impact every household in the stateThe chapter on Alaska addresses things we've heard a lot about, like Arctic sea ice retreat and coastal erosion, but also less obvious threats, like the growing risk climate change poses to human health.
-
Seismic work in ANWR this winter? Time will tell.SAExploration has applied to bring track-mounted vibrating trucks to ANWR's coastal plain to conduct a 3D seismic survey. But the work can only be done in winter, and the company’s application is still pending.
-
Otterskin sewing workshops promote ‘sustainable cottage industry’ in coastal AlaskaSealaska Heritage Institute aims to expand the practice of traditional Alaska Native skin-sewing with a series of workshops in communities around Southeast Alaska.
-
Thane Ore House to burn SaturdayThe former Thane Ore House restaurant will burn Saturday as part of a training exercise for local firefighters. Capital City Fire/Rescue hopes to start the controlled burn at 10 a.m. and finish by 4 p.m.