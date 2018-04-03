Generosity of Juneau donors puts Project Playground on track for summer rebuild

The Juneau Assembly has accepted the first wave of donations from about 500 separate donors toward rebuilding Project Playground at Twin Lakes.

The Juneau Community Foundation presented an oversized novelty check Monday for $235,000.

The original playground was completed in 2007 by a volunteer effort. It was razed almost a year ago in a fire authorities say was intentionally set by a pair of middle schoolers.

Plans for the ambitious replacement are replete with a pair of 30-foot ziplines.

Contractors are expected to break ground as early as June. Volunteers will be encouraged to pitch in from Aug. 8 to 12.

“It’s during those days we’re going to have long-hour shifts,” said Mike Goldstein, a member of the playground steering committee. “We’re going to look for folks to sign up and we’ll put out the available sign up sheets for everybody to get involved in the way that they can.”

Project Playground is also selling personalized fence pickets to raise the remaining $80,000 projected to complete the project.

“If y’all remember the old playground, there were names on those pickets and we’ve sold about 600 to 700 of those pickets and we’re trying hard to sell all 1,800,” said John Pugh of the steering committee.

The playground was insured but the city has to meet a $100,000 deductible to replace the original structure. Including corporate donations the total raised has reportedly exceeded $350,000 in donations.