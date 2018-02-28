New Project Playground design features ziplines, other improvements

By February 28, 2018Community, Juneau

Design for the new Project Playground by Corvus Design shows improvements including zip lines, an enclosed play field, and plaza upgrades. Click for full sized image. (Graphic courtesy City and Borough of Juneau)

Designs for Juneau’s Project Playground have been released. The rebuilt playground will be similar to the one that burned down in April of last year, but with a few improvements, including:

  • Designs for the new Project Playground include two ziplines, each about 30 feet long. (Graphic courtesy City and Borough of Juneau)

    Two ziplines are planned for the north end of the playground, each about 30-feet long.

  • A small play field with artificial turf
  • Plaza improvements including painted pavement games and new lighting
  • More open designs for some structures to improve visibility and light
  • Accessible, poured-in-place playground surfacing

Most of the cost will be covered by insurance, with donations funding the rest. Fence pickets are still on sale to raise additional money for the new playground surfacing.

Construction is scheduled to begin in June, with an opportunity for the community to help with some of the building in August.

The project web site is ProjectPlayground.org.

