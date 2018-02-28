New Project Playground design features ziplines, other improvements

Designs for Juneau’s Project Playground have been released. The rebuilt playground will be similar to the one that burned down in April of last year, but with a few improvements, including:
-
Two ziplines are planned for the north end of the playground, each about 30-feet long.
- A small play field with artificial turf
- Plaza improvements including painted pavement games and new lighting
- More open designs for some structures to improve visibility and light
- Accessible, poured-in-place playground surfacing
Most of the cost will be covered by insurance, with donations funding the rest. Fence pickets are still on sale to raise additional money for the new playground surfacing.
Construction is scheduled to begin in June, with an opportunity for the community to help with some of the building in August.
The project web site is ProjectPlayground.org.
Recent headlines
-
Bill would let Alaska judges temporarily take guns from likely threatsTwenty-nine of the first 30 people who testified on the bill said they support it as a way of preventing suicides and homicides.
-
What can unflappable geese teach us about the future of Arctic development?Every summer, millions of migratory birds like the greater white-fronted goose descend on the National Petroleum Reserve, to lay eggs, molt their feathers and fatten up. A lot of the oil potential lies squarely in migratory bird habitat.
-
Petersburg OKs cruise fee for 2019Petersburg will start charging a $5-a-head fee for passengers on cruise ships in 2019. Petersburg’s borough assembly gave final approval Monday to the new charge, despite a lawsuit over a similar fee in Juneau and concerns from the cruise ship industry.
-
As Stoneman Douglas resumes class, survivors become students once moreTwo weeks after a gunman killed 17 people at the high school, students returned to class Wednesday — this time joined by police officers, grief counselors and supporters cheering them on.