New Project Playground design features ziplines, other improvements

Designs for Juneau’s Project Playground have been released. The rebuilt playground will be similar to the one that burned down in April of last year, but with a few improvements, including:

Two ziplines are planned for the north end of the playground, each about 30-feet long.

A small play field with artificial turf

Plaza improvements including painted pavement games and new lighting

More open designs for some structures to improve visibility and light

Accessible, poured-in-place playground surfacing

Most of the cost will be covered by insurance, with donations funding the rest. Fence pickets are still on sale to raise additional money for the new playground surfacing.

Construction is scheduled to begin in June, with an opportunity for the community to help with some of the building in August.

The project web site is ProjectPlayground.org.