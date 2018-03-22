Morning update — Thursday, March 22, 2018

In this newscast:

Federal spending bill does not include Tongass policy riders : A bill to fund the federal government emerged Wednesday night in Congress, and environmental groups are celebrating that it does not include policy riders to advance old-growth logging in the Tongass National Forest.

Downtown Juneau, Douglas under a high wind warning until 4 p.m.: Hazardous high winds are buffeting downtown Juneau and Douglas this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for downtown Juneau and Douglas.

Hecla Mining Co. tried to put the kibosh on a Southeast environmental group’s documentary by asserting copyright claims.

The demand was dropped via email this month. It said the company had made the decision for “business reasons” but warned it could take action if the group used additional footage in the future.

The University of Alaska is negotiating a timber sale on more than 13,000 acres of its land in the Haines Borough. The estimated volume of the 10-year deal is far greater than any timber sale in the Haines area in recent history.

The university’s 13,426 acres are scattered throughout the borough. Most of that acreage is located across the Chilkat and Klehini Rivers or across the Chilkat Inlet from Haines.

Sheldon Fisher, Gov. Bill Walker’s choice to be the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue, had a confirmation hearing Wednesday with the Senate Finance Committee. He was appointed in September to replace Randall Hoffbeck, who resigned to return to religious ministry.

Fisher said he supports diversifying the sources of revenue for the state. But he didn’t champion any individual tax during the hearing.

