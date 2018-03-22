Morning update — Thursday, March 22, 2018

Hecla takes aim at critical film with copyright claim

Hecla Mining Co. tried to put the kibosh on a Southeast environmental group’s documentary by asserting copyright claims.

The documentary “Irreparable Harm” takes a critical look at the environmental impact of Hecla Greens Creek Mine on Admiralty Island. It premiered on Jan. 18, 2018 in Angoon. (Image courtesy of Southeast Alaska Conservation Council)

The demand was dropped via email this month. It said the company had made the decision for “business reasons” but warned it could take action if the group used additional footage in the future.

University plans major, 13,000-acre timber sale in Chilkat Valley

The University of Alaska is negotiating a timber sale on more than 13,000 acres of its land in the Haines Borough. The estimated volume of the 10-year deal is far greater than any timber sale in the Haines area in recent history.

This map shows 13,426 acres of land scattered throughout the Haines Borough that the University of Alaska owns and is negotiating a timber sale of. (Courtesy of the University of Alaska)

The university’s 13,426 acres are scattered throughout the borough. Most of that acreage is located across the Chilkat and Klehini Rivers or across the Chilkat Inlet from Haines.

At confirmation hearing, Fisher says he supports diversifying state revenue

Sheldon Fisher, Gov. Bill Walker’s choice to be the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue, had a confirmation hearing Wednesday with the Senate Finance Committee. He was appointed in September to replace Randall Hoffbeck, who resigned to return to religious ministry.

Sheldon Fisher, commissioner designee for the Department of Revenue, listens while he is introduced in the Senate Finance Committee, March 21, 2018. He was there to participate in his confirmation hearing in that body. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Fisher said he supports diversifying the sources of revenue for the state. But he didn’t champion any individual tax during the hearing.

