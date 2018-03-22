Downtown Juneau, Douglas under a high wind warning until 4 p.m.

Hi Alaska Folk Fest fans. KTOO wants your favorite festival-related photos for our public art show “Folk Life”. How about that great picture of Buddy Tabor. A scene of kids dancing at Centennial Hall. A late night jam session. You’re all invited to send us three images that we’ll hang on the walls of KTOO for the month of April. The show will be super simple — no frames, just email your three images to arts [at] ktoo [dot] org by March 30th and we’ll print and hang them. Then join us for a First Friday opening at 4:30 p.m. on April 6th.

Submission Guidelines

This is a community show, open to photographers of all levels and ages (even smart phone images!).

Photographs will be printed at KTOO on 8 ½ x 11 photo paper.

If you’re really picky about how your photos are presented, this may not be the show for you.

Due to space considerations, KTOO may not be able to print all submissions.

KTOO reserves the right not to publish all submissions.

Participants are welcome to their prints once the show is taken down in May.

In addition to the public show, please let us know if we can use your images on our website and on social media.

Please send us the highest resolution possible, we can work with your Facebook photos.

Submit to arts [at] ktoo [dot] org (if the file sizes are large, please send each photo in a separate email).

Please provide your name (as you would like it printed) and each of the photo titles.

(Event photo of Jason Overby by Annie Bartholomew)