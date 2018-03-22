Downtown Juneau, Douglas under a high wind warning until 4 p.m.

Hazardous high winds are buffeting downtown Juneau and Douglas this morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for downtown Juneau and Douglas.

Northweast winds will be about 30 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Peak gusts are likely this morning.

During a high wind warning, loose objects may be blown around and power outages are possible.

The warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

There’s also a gale warning for Cross Sound, Icy Strait, Chatham Strait and Stephens Passage.

0

Recent headlines

High wind warning issued for downtown Juneau and Douglas in effect until 4 p.m.
X