Downtown Juneau, Douglas under a high wind warning until 4 p.m.

Hazardous high winds are buffeting downtown Juneau and Douglas this morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for downtown Juneau and Douglas.
Northweast winds will be about 30 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Peak gusts are likely this morning.
During a high wind warning, loose objects may be blown around and power outages are possible.
The warning is in effect until 4 p.m.
There’s also a gale warning for Cross Sound, Icy Strait, Chatham Strait and Stephens Passage.
Recent headlines
-
House floor debate on state operating budget continues for third dayThe House has been voting down the minority caucus Republicans' budget amendments. Minority leader Charisse Millett, R-Anchorage, says it's still worthwhile to have the conversation.
-
Researcher testing devices to measure, identify halibut bycatchA researcher is developing a device that could help make monitoring halibut bycatch more efficient. Craig Rose from FishNext Research is in town for Kodiak’s fisheries trade show, ComFish, and will talk about the ongoing project: a chute camera and its accompanying software.
-
Coast Guard helicopter has near-miss with drone in Washington stateA U.S. Coast Guard helicopter came within 50 feet of colliding with a drone over Port Angeles, Washington. The Coast Guard said an air crew was doing low altitude training exercises near Fairchild International Airport when it had to take evasive action.
-
State election officials seek help registering, informing voters in their Native languageAlaska election officials are looking for help in some of the state’s smallest communities to provide assistance to register and inform voters about the ballot and elections in their Native language. But sometimes help is unavailable, leaving few options.