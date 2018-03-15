Morning update — Thursday, March 15, 2018

In this newscast:

Mendenhall Towers climbers presumed deceased; search ends : The search for George “Ryan” Johnson, 34, of Juneau and Marc-Andre Leclerc, 25, of British Columbia has ended. The two climbers who went missing on the Juneau Icefield are presumed deceased. Their families have been notified.

: More than a hundred Juneau-Douglas High School students walked out of class and marched to the state Capitol building Wednesday morning to call on legislators to take action on gun violence in schools. A bagpipe dirge for the ferry Taku’s last day in Ketchikan: The former Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Taku left Ketchikan on Tuesday on what is either its final voyage, or toward its new life as a ferry in another part of the world. About a dozen people gathered early in the morning at Ward Cove to wish the Taku farewell.

The more than 30 representatives met Monday and Tuesday at the Tulalip Indian Reservation, between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Southeast Alaska Indigenous Transboundary Commission Chairman Frederick Otilius Olsen Jr. said they shared concerns about damage to traditional waterways and lands. He said they also talked about state, provincial and national environmental programs they say don’t work.

A proposal to issue bonds to pay off about $900 million in tax credit debt to oil and gas companies hasn’t gained much traction in the Legislature. Gov. Bill Walker included it in his budget in December.

Most of the credits are owed under a now-defunct cashable credit program that was designed to entice new companies to explore and produce oil and gas in the state.

The city of Wrangell said it will “aggressively monitor and strictly enforce” water restrictions for residents. These mandates include no outside water usage, fixing plumbing leaks and reducing everyday consumption.

Residents who don’t comply will get a verbal and written warning. Further violations could bring a $500 fine. Wrangell does not have a water metering system. The city said it will survey and fix its own system leaks.