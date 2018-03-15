Morning update — Thursday, March 15, 2018

Southeast tribes broaden transboundary alliance

The more than 30 representatives met Monday and Tuesday at the Tulalip Indian Reservation, between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia.

The state has identified eight transboundary watersheds feeding Southeast Alaska rivers. A coalition of tribal governments is pushing the federal government to protect their fisheries.(Map by Alaska Department of Natural Resources.)

Southeast Alaska Indigenous Transboundary Commission Chairman Frederick Otilius Olsen Jr. said they shared concerns about damage to traditional waterways and lands. He said they also talked about state, provincial and national environmental programs they say don’t work.

Walker hopeful plan to pay off oil tax credit debt with bonds will pass this session

A proposal to issue bonds to pay off about $900 million in tax credit debt to oil and gas companies hasn’t gained much traction in the Legislature. Gov. Bill Walker included it in his budget in December.

Independent Gov. Bill Walker addresses the Alaska Legislature on Jan. 18, 2018, in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. Senate President Pete Kelly, R-Fairbanks, and House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, D-Dillingham, are seated at the dais behind him. It was Walker’s fourth State of the State Address. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Most of the credits are owed under a now-defunct cashable credit program that was designed to entice new companies to explore and produce oil and gas in the state.

Wrangell declares water emergency

The city of Wrangell said it will “aggressively monitor and strictly enforce” water restrictions for residents. These mandates include no outside water usage, fixing plumbing leaks and reducing everyday consumption.

Wrangell as seen from Mount Dewey on July 24, 2014. (Creative Commons photo by James Brooks)

Residents who don’t comply will get a verbal and written warning. Further violations could bring a $500 fine. Wrangell does not have a water metering system. The city said it will survey and fix its own system leaks.

