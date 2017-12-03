Eaglecrest kicks off start of winter season

After a particularly cold and snowy November, Eaglecrest Ski Area opened for the season Saturday.

Director of Sales, Marketing and Snowsports Jeffra Clough said management decided to open the Hooter Chairlift for much of the day, though it had planned to open only the Porcupine Chairlift.

“We definitely want people to know there’s no grooming and no packing and you need to be an adventuresome soul to go up there and have some advanced and expert skills,” Clough said.

That was welcome news for the Elfers family. Eight-year-old Amelia and 5-year-old Josie came with their parents, Michelle and Brad, Saturday morning.

“One might stay on Porcupine with Josie and get our ski legs back,” Brad Elfers said. “We’ll just kind of take it as it comes and see if she’s ready to go for it or not. Should be a long season so we’re counting on that.”

Otherwise, Clough said Eaglecrest is fully operational, with rentals and lessons up and running. Lifts will run again next weekend. The rest of the mountain will open as the season progresses.

“It depends on what kinds of snow we get,” she said. “We need to get some wet, heavy snow to fill in.”

Although the ski area planned to start serving alcohol this winter, details are still being worked through. Clough said they expect to begin serving next winter.