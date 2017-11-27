November in Juneau has been colder and snowier than average

It’s been a good month for winter outdoors types. November has been colder and snowier than average.

The Juneau area saw about 7 inches of snow over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

National Weather Service forecaster Rick Fritsch said Juneau International Airport has seen 25.5 inches of snow through Sunday, more than twice the average.

“What has been really quite anomalous for us here in the panhandle, it’s not even just Juneau, is we’ve had this very strong outflow event that is really been ongoing the entire month.”

That outflow coming from Western Canada is colder and drier air that’s mixing with precipitation from over the gulf.

November has also been colder than average, he said.

“The average temperature so far for November is a full 7.5 degrees below normal, from a climate standpoint that’s a pretty big deal,” Fritsch said. “With the month almost over, it’s almost a slam dunk that November 2017 is going to record in Juneau as a below normal temperature month.”

Fritsch said we can expect a significant warm-up Wednesday. He said an incoming front will bring temperatures in the upper 30s. The Juneau area will likely see one-quarter to a half-inch of mostly rain.