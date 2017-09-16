If shipping lines to Juneau were cut, how long could you feed yourself?

If a major earthquake along the Cascadia fault cut supply lines across the Northwest, how long could Juneau keep itself fed?

That’s a scenario Darren Snyder kicked around at the Juneau Safety and Preparedness Expo this year.

“If we don’t plan for having food on hand, this just-in-time supply chain that we have, it will run out, pretty much immediately, and we’ll be down to what individuals have in their own cupboards, what’s left in the stores, and that’s about it. There are no food reserves that are stockpiled or anything in our community for this purpose.”

Snyder is a cooperative extension agent with the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He’s discussing food security at the two-day expo, which wrapped Saturday at Centennial Hall.

He discussed the topic on KTOO’s “A Juneau Afternoon” on Friday, which was broadcast live from the expo with the station’s portable, emergency backup gear.

Snyder contrasted the high consequence, long-term disruption with locals’ reaction when a single shipment of fresh produce doesn’t make it to town.

“We’ve experienced some very short-term disruptions and people take note. They notice when the Fred Meyer shelves are low on fresh items and such,” he said.”

Snyder was one of many presenters at the expo. The Red Cross of Alaska, the National Guard, Gastineau Humane Society, the National Weather Service and many others have presentations and exhibits.

Darren Snyder is married to a KTOO employee.