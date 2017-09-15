Juneau Afternoon 9-15-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Sheli Delaney will host.
Today’s show will be live from the Expo at Centennial Hall;
Learn about being prepared for emergencies, hear the Radio on a Box, and find out about Food Security in Southeast Alaska.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
NASA Mars mission gets an assist from Delta-grown engineerThousands of miles to the south of us, engineers at NASA are hard at work on the NeMO Mission, the next orbiter mission to Mars. They got a little help this summer from an engineering intern from Bethel, and something called the Muktuk Plot.
Kodiak has almost 100 percent renewable power. It took some sci-fi tech to get there.It's like a dance, or an orchestra: Each piece of the grid watches the rest and responds second by second, millisecond by millisecond.
Arctic climate change researchers still conflicted over UAF’s coal-fired powerplantThe new $245 million powerplant, scheduled to come online next year, will feature updated technology that’ll reduce most pollutants – but it will continue to emit greenhouse gases blamed for warming the planet. Many on campus say that conflicts with UAF’s leadership in Arctic climate-change research.
HUD sends money to Alaska communities, including ‘Middle Spenard’Many of the grants will fund village construction, from Chignik Lagoon to Chistochina. HUD also selected one Anchorage grantee. Cook Inlet Tribal Council and Cook Inlet Housing Authority are due to receive $600,000 to rehabilitate a commercial building in Midtown.