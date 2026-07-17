Newscast – Friday, July 17, 2026

In this newscast:
- The retrial against a former Juneau chiropractor accused of assaulting more than a dozen women still has no set trial date, nearly a year after the first trial.
- The filing period to run for a seat on Juneau’s Assembly or school baord opened friday, and some residents were itching to enter the races.
- A brown bear attacked at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage by another bear last month has been transferred to a new facility, according to zoo staff and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
- Preparations for the Southeast Alaska State Fair are in full swing before its big opening next week.