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Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, July 15, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • A Juneau non-profit is looking for local childcare providers to offer after-school care at two elementary schools that lost the service in recent years.
  • The Juneau Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the person who submerged a truck in Gastineau Channel near Douglas Harbor early this morning.
  • Processors are paying more for commercial salmon this season than in recent years, and it has to do with international markets.
  • For Tongass Voices, Xeetli.éesh Lyle James talks about learning and teaching Lingít for more than two decades.

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