Newscast – Wednesday, July 15, 2026

In this newscast:
- A Juneau non-profit is looking for local childcare providers to offer after-school care at two elementary schools that lost the service in recent years.
- The Juneau Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the person who submerged a truck in Gastineau Channel near Douglas Harbor early this morning.
- Processors are paying more for commercial salmon this season than in recent years, and it has to do with international markets.
- For Tongass Voices, Xeetli.éesh Lyle James talks about learning and teaching Lingít for more than two decades.