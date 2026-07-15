Juneau police respond to submerged truck in Gastineau Channel

The Juneau Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the person who submerged a truck in Gastineau Channel near Douglas Harbor early Wednesday morning.

According to the Juneau Police Department, at just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, police received a report that a maroon Chevrolet Silverado went into the water near Savikko Road in Douglas. When officers responded, the vehicle was submerged.

Police were able to recover the vehicle with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard the same day, and there were no people inside or nearby the area.

Juneau Deputy Police Chief Krag Campbell said the department is now attempting to locate the driver of the vehicle. He says an investigation into what happened is still ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to an initial investigation, police believe the driver was picked up by another person and brought downtown before emergency responders arrived.

“We are working to identify everyone involved and determine exactly what occurred,” Campbell said in a message to KTOO. “It’s too early to speculate about motive or discuss any potential persons of interest.”

Campbell encouraged anyone with information to contact the department.