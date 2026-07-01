KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, July 1, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s city clerk’s office certified a citizen ballot proposition late last week that seeks to raise the city’s cap on the local property tax rate,
  • A draft environmental assessment looking at homeporting up to two Coast Guard icebreakers in Juneau is open for public comment,
  • A glacial lake outburst flood on the Taku River south of Juneau crested early Wednesday morning,
  • Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland came to Juneau last weekend as a stop on a tour of her new memoir “A Voice Like Mine,”
  • School districts across Alaska are set to receive up to $115 million in one-time funding this year thanks to high oil prices,
  • In June, the Sitka Sound Science Center’s marine debris cleanup program crew found a message in a bottle

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