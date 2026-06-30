Newscast – Tuesday, June 30, 2026

In this newscast:
- Juneau residents will see a 5% hike in their water and sewer utility rates starting Wednesday. Service and program fees at many city parks and recreation facilities will also increase.
- Juneau’s city clerk’s office certified a citizen ballot proposition last week that seeks to raise the city’s cap on the local property tax rate, also known as the mill rate. The move would return the tax rate back to where it was before voters approved lowering it last fall.
- During the last weekend of LGBTQ+ Pride month, Juneau’s drag artists put together a sold-out show at a new venue in town. People there said the show is a celebration of community, love and resistance.
- The Alaska Supreme Court says Dan J. Sullivan must be included on the ballot for U.S. Senate seat. The court sent the case back to the Division of Elections to decide how the challenger’s name will appear.
- A group of Alaska Native organizations is launching a new rural veterinary public health program next month [in July] to provide care for animals in dozens of villages across the state.