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Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, June 1, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium opened a new urgent care facility in downtown Juneau over the weekend.
  • King salmon sport fishing opened today in Juneau’s hatchery harvest areas.
  • Monday was the last day to officially begin a campaign for state or federal office in Alaska, after a few shakeups late last week. As Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone reports, there were also some twists in the hours before today’s deadline.
  • Petersburg’s local tribe launched its first canoe in a century last Sunday setting out on a canoe Journey to the biennial Celebration Festival in Juneau. Pullers from around the region joined the highly-anticipated launch out of Petersburg, and dozens of people gathered dockside to see them off on the multi-day Journey.

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