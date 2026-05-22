Newscast – Friday, May 22, 2026

In this newscast:
- The popular Goldbelt Tram in downtown Juneau will remain closed as it undergoes repairs and inspections,
- More than 300 high school seniors are expected to graduate in Juneau this Sunday,
- Alaska Airlines might add a flight from Juneau to Portland, without stopping in Seattle,
- Douglas Island Pink and Chum celebrates its 50th anniversary this year,
- Hundreds of people gathered in Hoonah last weekend to unveil a new totem pole arch and honor wall dedicated to Hoonah veterans and their families