KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, May 22, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • The popular Goldbelt Tram in downtown Juneau will remain closed as it undergoes repairs and inspections,
  • More than 300 high school seniors are expected to graduate in Juneau this Sunday,
  • Alaska Airlines might add a flight from Juneau to Portland, without stopping in Seattle,
  • Douglas Island Pink and Chum celebrates its 50th anniversary this year,
  • Hundreds of people gathered in Hoonah last weekend to unveil a new totem pole arch and honor wall dedicated to Hoonah veterans and their families

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