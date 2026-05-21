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Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, May 21, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly may have found a path out of the red for its budget last night, but it wasn’t easy,
  • A U.S. Forest Service plan to revamp the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center to accommodate more tourists will remain in place, with some additional paperwork,
  • A bill that would change the scope of an Alaska sexual assault law passed the Alaska Legislature Wednesday as part of a 10-bill package. It alters a law that criminalizes sexual assault by a medical provider,
  • The Alaska Legislature kicked off a special session Thursday to continue working on a key priority of Gov. Mike Dunleavy that didn’t pass in the 121-day regular session: tax cuts for the Alaska LNG project

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