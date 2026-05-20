U.S. Coast Guard advises Southeast Alaskans to avoid false alerts

It’s National Safe Boating Week, and U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue teams in Juneau are asking residents to help prevent false alerts.

A false alert is anytime the Coast Guard’s search and rescue systems are activated when there is no real emergency. Responders still have to treat it like it is one, said U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District Master Chief Greg Slusher.

“If we can’t get ahold of somebody in a pretty timely fashion, we’ve got to assume that we’re dealing with distress and will launch appropriately,” he said.

False alerts happen often in Southeast Alaska, according to the Coast Guard. And when they do, it takes up emergency response resources that are already limited, and can endanger Coast Guard responders.

False alerts can happen a few different ways. Unmanned kayaks and paddleboards are often washed out onto the water, and someone reports it as a possible overturned vessel.

“If we get that reported to us, we have to assume somebody was on it and fell off of it at some point,” he said. “And so we’re going to open up a search and rescue case and look into that further.”

Slusher advises people to write their name and phone number on their kayaks and paddleboards so that emergencies can be ruled out quickly if the boats slip away accidentally.

The Coast Guard also responds to emergency beacons or satellite communicators that have been triggered accidentally. Slusher said that’s one reason why it’s important to keep Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons, or EPIRBs, registered and up to date.

“We’ve all probably had our, you know, our phone go off, and the next thing you know, you’re calling 911 by accident,” he said. “The best thing is to follow up and say, ‘Hey, I’m sorry, this is an accident.’ No harm, no foul.”

Slusher says anyone can call the Coast Guard to report an accidental false alert at 1-855-406-8724. And, as always, he advises people to share their boating plans with loved ones before heading out on the water.