Suspect in violent Mendenhall Valley break-ins pleads not guilty

A man accused of breaking into two homes in the Mendenhall Valley and assaulting three people earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Juneau resident Seeti Maua, 24, faces six felony charges and three misdemeanor assault charges related to the alleged break-ins and sexual assault of one person.

Maua is currently in Department of Corrections custody and appeared in-person at his arraignment at the Dimond Courthouse in Juneau Monday.

According to Juneau police, two Juneau residents reported a man knocking on their door and attacking them in the early morning hours of May 2. Both were knocked unconscious, and the woman reported being sexually assaulted. The man fled when she woke up, police said.

Fifteen minutes later, a nearby resident called JPD and reported that a man broke into his home when he was sleeping and punched him in the face.

On May 7, Juneau police took Maua into custody. Charging documents say police canvassed the area of the attack, and residents identified Maua from home security camera footage. The charging documents say Maua claims he was intoxicated and doesn’t remember the events of the night.

Maua also faces one misdemeanor theft charge related to an alleged theft at Alaska Cache Liquor in downtown Juneau earlier in the night on May 2.

His court-appointed public defender, Nico Ambrose, issued a not guilty plea on all charges at Maua’s arraignment on Monday.

Maua is currently being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center, and his bail is set for $10,000. If he posts bail, the court will attach an electronic monitoring device to him, enforce a nightly curfew and prohibit him from contacting the victims or Alaska Cache Liquor.

His next hearing is scheduled for July 8.