Newscast – Friday, May 15, 2026

In this newscast:
- Divers are searching the murky waters of Gastineau Channel this week in hopes of locating the body of a Juneau man who has been missing for nearly a year,
- The case against a former Juneau chiropractor accused of assaulting more than a dozen women under the guise of medical care may continue into another year. At a hearing Wednesday, the defense attorney said he would likely not be ready to go to trial until 2027,
- The Alaska Legislature rejected Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick for attorney general, Stephen Cox, on a 29-31 vote Thursday morning,
- A health clinic in Sitka closed mid-day yesterday after a possible measles exposure,
- A Superior Court judge is allowing the Anchorage School District to resume the process of closing Campbell STEM Elementary School,
- Spending in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race is ramping up