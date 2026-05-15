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Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, May 15, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Divers are searching the murky waters of Gastineau Channel this week in hopes of locating the body of a Juneau man who has been missing for nearly a year,
  • The case against a former Juneau chiropractor accused of assaulting more than a dozen women under the guise of medical care may continue into another year. At a hearing Wednesday, the defense attorney said he would likely not be ready to go to trial until 2027,
  • The Alaska Legislature rejected Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick for attorney general, Stephen Cox, on a 29-31 vote Thursday morning,
  • A health clinic in Sitka closed mid-day yesterday after a possible measles exposure,
  • A Superior Court judge is allowing the Anchorage School District to resume the process of closing Campbell STEM Elementary School,
  • Spending in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race is ramping up

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