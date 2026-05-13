Newscast – Wednesday, May 13, 2026

In this newscast:
- As lawmakers spar over a wide range of issues in the final days of the Alaska Legislature’s regular session, one idea is bringing them together. The state House of Representatives voted unanimously on Wednesday to make the giant green cabbage Alaska’s official state vegetable.
- A Canadian company proposing to reopen a gold mine in British Columbia plans to drive a large boat up Alaska’s Taku River – south of Juneau – to get to the site this summer. Some locals worry it could run aground.
- The Alaska Legislature’s regular session ends in just over a week, and lawmakers are racing to pass a wide range of bills and resolutions before the deadline. Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone has been at the Capitol tracking what lawmakers are up to, and he spoke with Alaska News Nightly host Casey Grove.
- With a week left in the session, the Alaska House yesterday passed a bill focused on how students are counted.