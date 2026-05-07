Newscast – Thursday, May 7, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Police Department has arrested a man suspected of assaulting three people over the weekend in the Mendenhall Valley,
- Kaelyn Schneider has a lot of questions about the police investigation into her mother’s disappearance. Tracy Day, a Lingít woman from Juneau, went missing in 2019 and police say they have no suspects,
- A bill aimed at stabilizing school district budgeting process made its way out of the House Finance Committee Tuesday,
- A Juneau lawmaker’s bill to increase state funding for free legal aid to vulnerable Alaskans is headed to the governor