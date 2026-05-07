KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, May 7, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Police Department has arrested a man suspected of assaulting three people over the weekend in the Mendenhall Valley,
  • Kaelyn Schneider has a lot of questions about the police investigation into her mother’s disappearance. Tracy Day, a Lingít woman from Juneau, went missing in 2019 and police say they have no suspects,
  • A bill aimed at stabilizing school district budgeting process made its way out of the House Finance Committee Tuesday,
  • A Juneau lawmaker’s bill to increase state funding for free legal aid to vulnerable Alaskans is headed to the governor

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications