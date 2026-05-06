Newscast – Wednesday, May 6, 2026

In this newscast:
- Tuesday was a day of remembrance, awareness and calls to action to address the crises of Alaska Native and other Indigenous people facing extreme rates of violence,
- City and federal contractors originally planned to build the flood wall along the Mendenhall River much higher this summer, after it just barely protected hundreds of homes from Juneau’s largest glacial outburst flood last August. But after the project cost ballooned, leaders decided to scale it back,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy is pressing lawmakers to act quickly on his proposal to cut taxes for the Alaska LNG project,
- Lawmakers in the Alaska House unveiled their first draft of the state’s capital budget on Monday. It adds about $100 million in spending to the roughly $250 million capital budget that passed the Senate last month