Newscast – Tuesday, May 5, 2026

In this newscast:
- As the Juneau Assembly moves forward with ending the city’s involvement in Eaglecrest Ski Area’s controversial gondola project, they’re now trying to figure out what to do with the parts,
- Last year, missing woman Tracy Day’s family requested a death declaration hearing as a way to ask police officers questions about their investigation. But the judge said their questioning wasn’t allowed – even though it was allowed for the family of another Alaska Native woman who went missing elsewhere in the state,
- The Norton Sound community of Shaktoolik said their goodbyes to Kelly Hunt at a memorial service this weekend,
- The Alaska Legislature failed to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of a closely watched election reform bill yesterday